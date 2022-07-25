Stephanie Goss Ocko, 86

Born in Newport, RI on 6/11/1936, Stephanie passed away on 7/22/2022, in Quincy, MA.

An alumna of Simmons College, Boston University and the Harvard Extension School, she worked with the Foreign Service in the African Congo during the 1960’s, before settling in Boston. A life-long researcher, writer, traveler and voracious learner, Stephanie was the author of two environmental books, five travel books, and an illustrated biography of the historical U.S. Naval hero Oliver Hazard Perry.

Previously married to the late Stephen Ocko for 24 years, she spent the last twenty-five years of her life with partner Roger Archibald. Stephanie is also survived by her son Peter Ocko and five grandchildren of Venice, CA. She will be deeply missed by all.

Those wishing to make a donation in her memory are encouraged to support the Trustees of Reservations World’s End Reservation in Hingham, MA, which Stephanie and Roger happily visited many times. https://thetrustees.org/place/worlds-end-hingham.

See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.