Stephen E. Fix, 71

Stephen E. Fix, age 71, of Williamstown, formerly of Dorchester and Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday April 23, 2024.

Born in Boston, he was a graduate of Boston College High School, Boston College, and later earned his PhD in English from Cornell University in 1979. He was a Professor of English at Williams College for over forty years.

Loving brother of Mary Ann Skjold of Hingham. Dear uncle of Suzanne Skjold and her husband Robert Nichols, and Christine Skjold.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, North Quincy, on Saturday, April 27, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow at Saint Mary’s Cemetery, West Quincy. A public memorial service will also be held at Williams College in June. For those who wish, donations in Stephen’s memory may be made to Boston College High School Scholarship Fund, 150 Morrissey Blvd., Boston, MA 02125 or by visiting www.bchigh.edu/give.”

