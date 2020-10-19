Stephen J. Burns of Braintree passed away October 16, 2020, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, surrounded by his loving family after experiencing cardiac issues.

Steve was born in Fitchburg on June 12, 1948, raised in Milton, and became an integral part of a “Yours, Mine, and Ours” family after the passing of his father Bud Burns and the remarriage of Lucille Burns, a mother of three children to Patrick Magner a widowed father of six girls, who then became the parents of another daughter.

Being part of a large family was well known to Steve; and, when he and Clare Macdonald, one of 11 children of Jerry and Ethel Macdonald of Milton, married in 1968, that commitment to family enlarged exponentially.

Subsequent to graduating from Milton High School, Steve attended Northeastern University and then worked for 34 years as chief mechanic at Mullen’s Mobil in East Milton Square.

After retirement, he enjoyed spending time on myriad outings with his grandchildren and hosting them on overnights. A quiet man, Steve was a voracious reader and specifically liked action/adventure novels. He volunteered with the COA Associates, preparing the seniors’ newsletters for the monthly bulk mailing.

Steve is survived by his loving wife Clare and was the devoted father of Michelle Andrews (Bill) of Quincy and son Matthew (Tricia) of Whitman, and committed grandfather of Colleen and Stephen Andrews and Jason and Aaron Burns, his siblings Jane Kamm of CT, Marge Rostedt of Westminster, Eleanor Allard of NH, Anne Ulfelder of TX, several brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Bud Burns, his mother Lucille (Couillard) Magner his adoptive father Patrick Magner, his brother Frank Burns, and sisters Kathleen Burns, Mary Miller, Martha Bray, and Sheila Toohy. Steve was also loved by Clare’s brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins and his lifelong friend, Tommy Harrington (Joan) of Warwick, RI

While abiding by COVID restrictions, relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Friday, from 3:00-7:00 pm at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock Street, Quincy. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish/St. Mary’s Church, 115 Crescent Street, Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to the PKD Foundation, PO Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187.