Stephen J. Graham, 70

Stephen Joseph Graham, QFD Ret., of Quincy, died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. He was 70.

Stephen was born in Boston on May 7, 1953, and was the son of the late Harry Joseph and Catherine (Coleman) Graham. He was raised in Adams Shore Quincy, attended local schools and graduated from Quincy High School. Following high school, Stephen enlisted in the United States Army on February 5, 1973. He was honorably discharged on January 27, 1976. After his time in the service, Stephen served as a firefighter for the City of Quincy from 1984 until his retirement in 2017. Stephen truly embraced the brotherhood that came with the job and often shared his cherished memories. He proudly retired after 33 years of service to the community.

In his spare time, Stephen enjoyed listening to music, reading military history, keeping up with Boston sports with his daily Herald and walking his dog. Stephen had a great sense of humor and will also be remembered for always being willing to help anyone in need.

Stephen was the beloved husband of the late Julie A. (Forrester) Graham, who died in 2022. The two shared 37 loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Jillian A. Graham of Quincy, Stephen A. Graham, QPD and his fiancée Victoria DiMuzio of Quincy, and Mark H. Graham of Quincy. Stephen was the loving brother of Nancy Graham of Quincy, Kathy Fabrizio and her husband Thomas of Quincy, Mary Cyr and her husband Larry of Quincy, Debbie Cahill and her husband John of Quincy, Joseph Graham and his wife Sarah of Duxbury, and Robert Graham and his wife Laura of Lakeville. Stephen is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Stephen’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Holy Trinity Parish in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 237 Sea St., Quincy, at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. To view Stephen’s Funeral Mass via the live-stream, please visit Our Lady of Good Counsel Church’s website: www.holytrinityquincy.com.

Services will conclude with interment and military honors in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Stephen’s name to the charitable organization of one’s choice.