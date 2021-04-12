Stephen J. Green, 59

Stephen Jack Green, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 8, 2021. He was 59.

Born in Boston on September 27, 1961, he was raised in Hyde Park and Quincy and was the son of the late Jack Joseph Green and the late Elizabeth (Frangioso) Green-Perry. He was the son in law of Vito A. Barresi and Pearl Barresi. He attended local schools and graduated from the Quincy Vocational Technical High School. Stephen became a finish carpenter and was a member of the Carpenter’s Union. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years.

In his spare time, Stephen often spoke of his accomplishments while playing football, softball and soccer. Stephen enjoyed watching NASCAR with his dad, bass fishing along the South Shore, watching movies, camping, traveling and keeping up with his beloved Boston sports teams. He was an avid sports fan, but loved the New England Patriots the most.

Stephen had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. He was devoted to his wife Donna and loved being with those closest to him. His life lessons and example are part of his legacy and he will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Stephen was the beloved husband of Donna M. Barresi of Quincy. The two shared 39 loving years together. He was the devoted brother of Sharron Cargo and her husband Chip of Maryland, Lisa Delaney and her husband Charlie of New Hampshire and half-brother Sean Green of Quincy and step brother to Lisa Aprille and the late Linda Aprille. Brother in law to Kathleen and Russell MacDonald, Diane Brennan, Nancy and Brizzy Brosnahan.

Stephen was the loving uncle of Tyler Cargo and his wife Rachel and their daughter Madelyn Rae of Maryland, Dalton Cargo and his partner Luis Ramirez of Maryland, Dr. Renee Delaney and her fiancé Ryan Nickerson of New Hampshire, James Brennan and his wife Dee of Florida, Michael Brennan of Florida, Carolann Saenz of Florida, Christopher Brosnahan of Quincy, Patrick Brosnahan of Middleboro, Sean Brosnahan of Weymouth.

He was the dear nephew of Ralph and Maureen Frangioso, Linda (Frangioso) Leary and partner Tomas, Jeanette (Frangioso) Elchuck and the late Frank Elchuck, Deborah Frangioso and the late Stephen Frangioso. He is also survived by many loving cousins, extended family members and friends.

Following cremation, Stephen’s funeral services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stephen’s name may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Ste. 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

