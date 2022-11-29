Stephen J. Lo Porto, 71

Stephen J. Lo Porto, age 71, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at the Carney Hospital in Dorchester, in the comfort of his loving family.

Stephen was born in Quincy, to the late Matteo J. and Serena A. “Dolly” (Petriello) Lo Porto. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1969, and earned an Associate’s degree from the former Newbury College in 1977. He lived in Braintree for seventeen years, previously in Quincy for most of his life.

He was employed as an administrative assistant with Putnam Investments in Braintree for eight years.

As a young man, Steve served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era, aboard the U.S.S. Coronado (LPD-11), an Amphibious Transport Dock Ship.

Steve loved music, especially The Beatles, and played the guitar. He was also a science fiction enthusiast and an avid Star Wars and Star Trek fan, and had an interest in comic books, especially the Marvel collection. Steve was also an avid Boston Bruins fan.

Devoted father of Tracey J. Concheri and her husband Kevin of Norwell.

Loving grandfather of Braedan, Jamison, and Reese.

Former husband of Karen F. (Carroll) LoPorto of Braintree.

Dear brother of M. Donna Aluisy and her husband Steve, Nicolo P. Lo Porto and his wife Elly, all of Quincy.

Steve is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, November 30, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, December 1, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Steve’s memory may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc., One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.