Stephen L. Rowell, 86

Stephen L. Rowell of Quincy passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the age of 86. Born, raised, and educated in Quincy, Stephen was a United States Navy Veteran. He worked at Pneumatic Scale as a Machine Operator for many years. Stephen was a member of the Hanson Rod & Gun Club; he was also a Qualified Bowhunter.

Stephen was the beloved husband of the late Roberta C. (Lindblom) Rowell of Quincy; loving father of Stephen L. Rowell of Taunton, Wendy Corkery and her husband Thomas of Whitman, Rhonda Wray and her husband Jeremy of Brockton, and the late Debra Rowell; doting grandfather of Derek, Kylie, Ashley, Chrystal, Jeremy Jr., and Emma; great grandfather of Liam and Archer; dear brother of Donald Rowell of Middleboro, the late Richard Rowell, and the late Lois Eladnani; Stephen is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours were held Monday, Aug. 28th, at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. A service was held in the funeral home on Tuesday, Aug. 29th. Burial followed at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stephen’s name to Norwell Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice at nvna.org or mail to 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061.