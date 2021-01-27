Stephen P. DesRoche, of Milton and Quincy, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2021.

Stephen was a graduate of Boston Technical High School and Northeastern University. He was a professional land surveyor, working for several engineering firms in Boston prior to devoting himself full-time to his own business. He was the owner and operator of Neponset Valley Survey Associates, Inc., since 1987. Steve was active in St. Mary’s Church as well as many community based organizations including; former president of QYA, former member of Quincy Zoning Board of Appeals, Maria Droste Fashion Fundraiser and the Quincy Rotary Club.

Steve was the shining example of a life well lived – always being able to keep things in perspective and always willing to dance in the rain rather than waiting for the storm to pass. He was the quintessential “good guy” and his smile and positive attitude were contagious. He loved a good restaurant, karaoke at the Common Market, modeling at the annual Maria Droste fashion shows and attending his grandsons’ many sporting events. He lived life according to the 3 F’s: Faith, Family and Friends.

Devoted husband of Ann (Freeman) of Milton, Beloved father of Laura Anderson and her husband Adam of Quincy, Kerry Ferguson and her husband Todd of Weymouth, Sgt. Stephen P. DesRoche, Jr., QPD of Quincy and Michael DesRoche and his wife Jamie of Hingham. Loving stepfather of Patrick McCarthy of Milton, Sean McCarthy and his wife Ashley of Braintree, Kevin McCarthy of Somerville and Jackie McCarthy of Milton. Adored brother in law of Peter Freeman of TX, Catherine McIntyre of NJ, Patricia Saulnier of Quincy, Margaret Farrell and her husband William of Milford and Trudy Greene of Quincy. Devoted “Papa” of Andrew, Ryan, Tyler, and Justin and loving “Pops” to Bennett. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. Stephen is predeceased by his wife Ann M. (Greene) DesRoche.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 p.m. from Divine Mercy Parish in St. Mary’s Church, 115 Crescent St., West Quincy. Stephen’s funeral Mass and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ann M. DesRoche Scholarship Fund, c/o Quincy Youth Arena, 60 Memorial Drive, Quincy, MA 02169 or Divine Mercy Parish of St. Mary’s Church, 755 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02170

Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot all gather together at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.