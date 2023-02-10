Stephen P. Hogan, 56

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you that Stephen Patrick Hogan, 56, a longtime former resident of Quincy and resident of Dunedin, FL, passed away suddenly at home following an illness. Stephen was the loving son of the late Francis and Barbara (Quigg) Hogan, and brother to Kathi Ziegler, Anne Hogan, Ellen Wholey, and Francis X. Hogan, Jr. Stephen was the uncle of Lauren Wholey, Jason Ziegler, Ryan Ziegler, Alexandra Ziegler, and the late Julie Ziegler. Stephen also had many aunts, uncles, and cousins whom he cherished dearly.

Stephen was a graduate of North Quincy High school and attended Flagler College in Florida. Stephen was a tremendous athlete and was an avid sports fan. He had a passion for music and reading, and taking care of animals, and enjoyed spending time with his many friends and family. He had a generous heart, and a wonderful sense of humor and keen wit, and his laughter is sorely missed by all.

Services will be held at Sacred Heart Church in North Quincy at 10 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2023. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in Stephen’s name.