Stephen Panarelli, 67, of Quincy, died April 23 after a lengthy illness.

Born and raised in Quincy, Mr. Panarelli was a graduate of North Quincy High School and the University of Massachusetts. He worked for the airlines in Boston, Philadelphia, and Fairbanks, Alaska for 25 years. He loved aviation and enjoyed piloting his deHavilland Tiger Moth every chance he had. Mr. Panarelli was also a keen student of history, visiting many battlefields within the U.S. and Europe. Classical music was a big part of his life, especially the music of Ludwig van Beethoven.

Mr. Panarelli was the beloved son of Josephine (Tedesco) of Quincy, and the late Matteo Panarelli. He was the loving brother of Michael and his wife Linda of Georgetown, Texas, Donna of Quincy, Ronald of Harrisville, Rhode Island, Paul of Stoughton, and the uncle of Bregitta Dreibrodt of Texas and her family. Additionally, he is survived by an aunt, uncle, and many cousins.

In light of current circumstances, services for Mr. Panarelli will be private with burial at Pine Hill Cemetery in Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

