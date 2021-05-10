Stephen R. Fantasia, 65

Stephen R. Fantasia, age 65, of Abington, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, May 7, 2021, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, in the comfort of his loving family.

Stephen was born and raised in Quincy. He was a graduate of Thayer Academy in Braintree and Bentley College. He had lived in Abington for thirty-one years, previously in Quincy. He also summered in Dennisport his whole life.

He was employed in bank technology his entire career. Stephen began working with the American Express Company and retired as vice president of technology for JPMorgan Chase after over thirty years of service. He later worked as an operations analyst for Citizens Bank.

Stephen was blessed with a full and active life. He was a longtime Corvette enthusiast and owner, and loved his newest 2019 Corvette Sting Ray. He showed his Chow Chow dogs and was proud of his companion Chow Chow, Gianni Versace.

He enjoyed travelling, especially trips to Las Vegas where he loved the casinos, playing Blackjack and Texas hold ‘em. Stephen was delighted after winning a poker tournament at Foxwoods. He also appeared on the Judge Judy show and was satisfied to win his case, the “Grooming Gone Bad” episode.

Together for forty years, he was the beloved husband for thirty-five years of Emilie V. (DiTullio) Fantasia. Loving step-father of Jason A. Gross, Sergeant, Salem, Mass. Police Dept. and his wife Christine of Danvers. Cherished Papa of Gavin and Reagan.

Devoted son of the late Ralph E. and Gloria J. (Buccini) Fantasia. Brother of Jeffrey P. Fantasia of Quincy and Uncle and Godfather of Felicia Fantasia of Quincy. Dear cousin of Peter D’Olimpio of Leominster and Michael Fantasia of Weymouth.

Stephen is survived by his aunt, Gail Buccini of Maine, and all the Buccini and Fantasia cousins. He is also survived by his best friends, Edward Tonello of Cumberland, R.I., Vaughn Barsamian of Holbrook, and John Dineen of Weymouth, as well as his goddaughter, Brittney Tonello of Cumberland, R.I.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, May 13, from 4 – 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Friday, May 14, at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Stephen’s memory may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 S. Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.