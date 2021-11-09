Stephen R. Little, 67, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Stephen was born in Quincy in 1954, the son of Robert T. and Kathleen M. (Prout) Little. He grew up in the Wollaston section of Quincy and graduated from North Quincy High School in 1972. He spent summers with his grandparents at the family summer home “The Farm” in Milton, N.H.

He was a house painter by trade and started his own business, S. R. Little Painting Co. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan and never missed a game.

Stephen loved more than anything to spend time at “The Farm” with his family, especially his eight grandchildren. His family brought him so much joy, including looking forward to soon welcoming his first great-grandchild.

Beloved husband of Deborah A. (Woods) Little. Devoted father of John and KerriAnn Little of Middleborough, Jason and Lynne Little of Hanover, Stephen Little II of Providence RI, Ryan and Theresa Little of Abington, Michael Little and Katherine Dobi of Lowell, and Korey Ann Little of Weymouth. Adoring Papa to Ayla Little and Cole Merlo, Ava, Melody, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Brock, Madison, and Amelia. Loving brother of Scott and Susan Little of Idaho, Joanne Topkins of Milton, Susan Little and Nick Tangney of Quincy, Jacqueline and Thomas Quinn of Scituate, James Little of West Roxbury, Christopher and Maureen Little of Milton. He is also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Kayla F. Little.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral Service Friday at 11 am in the Quincy United Methodist Church, 40 Beale St., Quincy. Visiting hours Thursday 4-7 pm in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Huntington’s Disease Society of America.