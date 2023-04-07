Stephen T. Decelle, 62

Stephen Turner Decelle, 62, of Quincy, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, after a long illness. He leaves behind his parents, Anna Carroll, Steve and Pam Turner. His children Celina Munroe, Stephanie York and Stephen Decelle. His three brothers, Jimmy, David and Danny, three sisters Beth, Stacy and Carol. He is predeceased by two sisters Patti and Kathleen. Survived by three grandchildren, Tige, Tabitha and Madeline. He is also survived by many close cousins, nieces, nephews, beloved Auntie, as well as numerous friends.

There will be no calling hours or funeral. Instead, a gathering will be posted at a later date. Any donations are welcome and can be made to Father Bill’s in Quincy.

He will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure of having him in their lives. His outgoing personality and sense of humor will be a loss for all.

It is what it is.

Ciao.

