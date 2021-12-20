Stergios Varsamis, 56, of Milton died at home after a losing a battle with cancer on December 17, 2021.

Beloved husband of Despina “Debbie Bandis” Varsamis of Milton. Loving father of Zacharenia “Loula” Varsamis, George Varsamis and Antonios “Tony” Bandis all of Milton. Son of Zacharenia and the late George Varsamis. Son in law of Antonios and the late Evdokia Bandis. Brother of Thomai Zografou.

Stergios was born in Rodia, Grevena, Greece. He and his wife Debbie were married in 1988 in Greece, and he immigrated to the United States in 1989. Stergios and his family have been residents of Milton since 1994. He and his wife were owners and operators of Copeland Pizza in Quincy for many years. Stergios loved spending time with his family and watching football and soccer in his spare time. He will be missed by all those who had the pleasure to have known and loved him.

A Mass will be celebrated in St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common Street, Braintree Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 PM in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton. Interment in Milton Cemetery, Milton.

Donations in memory of Stergios may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.