Steven M. Kubit of Weymouth passed away unexpectedly on February 26, 2021.

Born on February 27, 1959 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the late Mary T. Elson and John A. Kubit, he was raised in Quincy where he made many lifelong friends.

Educated at North Quincy High School, he was employed by the City of Quincy, first working as a parking lot attendant and ultimately working his way up to general foreman of the Quincy Traffic Department. He became known amongst his colleagues for his unparalleled diligence and his likable demeanor.

He had a lifelong love for aviation, learning to fly as a young man and went on to hold a commercial pilot’s license. He was talented with tools and mechanics and was often rebuilding automobiles and aircraft or renovating his home. Although those projects often proved time-consuming, he always found time to help others when they needed it. He enjoyed taking trips to Maine with relatives and frequented the New England Dragway with his friends.

He is survived by his two sons, Steven Jr. and Anthony, his former wife and close friend, Laura Dowd Kubit, his brother John Kubit and wife Kim of Annapolis, MD, his brother Robert Kubit and wife Larisa of Shrewsbury, his brother James Kubit of Quincy, and his sister Kathleen Kubit and husband William Ferrelec of Norfolk. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

