Steven P. Locke, 70

Steven Philip Locke, of Quincy, died peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham. He was 70.

Steven was born in Brockton on March 13, 1954, and was the son of the late Stanley Warren and Madeline Louise (Greene) Locke. He was raised in Brockton and Quincy, attended local schools, and graduated from Quincy High School. Following graduation, Steven enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. on March 20, 1972. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged on December 22, 1973. After his time in the service, Steven worked as a tractor trailer driver for Robbins Beef Co., Inc. in Boston. He retired in 2021 after over 20 years of service to the community.

Steven played baseball for the Brockton Pony League, and after moving to Quincy, Steven joined the Morrisette Baseball Post 294. He also played Sandlot at Fenway Park.

In his spare time Steven enjoyed going to the beach, tanning, attending sporting events, and loved all the Boston teams.

Steven was the beloved husband of Elizabeth Ann (Nolan) Locke of Quincy. The two married on August 30, 2004. Together they have shared 40 loving years. He was the devoted stepfather of Christopher Ballum and his wife Erin of Abington. Steven was the loving step-grandfather of Ryan, Owen, and Timothy Ballum, all of Abington. He was the dear brother of John Donovan and his wife Dianne of Brockton, James Donovan and his wife Kim of Georgia, the late Linda Jean Locke, the late Thomas Locke, and the late Sandra Donovan. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, April 21, 2024, 2-5 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

His funeral service and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Steven’s name to the Mass General Cancer Center and mailed to Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114, please be sure to indicate that the gift is a tribute gift in memory of Steven.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.