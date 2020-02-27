Stop & Shop Giving Out Free Reusable Bags Sunday

Stop & Shop will distribute 300 reusable bags on a first-come, first-serve basis at both its Quincy locations on Sunday, the day the city’s ban on single-use plastic bags comes into effect.

Stop & Shop wants to help customers make the transition away from plastic and encourages all customers to utilize reusable bags as it is the most sustainable choice for the environment, the company said in a statement. Together with its parent company Ahold Delhaize, Stop & Shop has successfully removed more than 1 billion plastic bags from the waste stream to date.

The company said its two Quincy locations would no longer distribute single-use plastic bags starting on Sunday.

Quincy officials announced earlier this week the ban would be phased in with a 90-day transition period, giving stores until June 1 to deplete their stocks of single-use plastic bags.