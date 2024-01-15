Storm Surge Saturday Floods Coastal, Low-Lying Areas

Saturday’s rain and storm surge caused coastal and other low-lying areas of Quincy to flood. These photos were taken by Squantum resident Sean Glennon.

Scenes shown here from Saturday’s high tide (from top to bottom):

• The Squantum seawall doubled as a bridge during high tide Jan. 13.

• A front end loader clears debris from the Squantum causeway.

• A DCR tactical vehicle crosses the flooded intersection of East Squantum Street and Huckins Avenue in Squantum.

• Victory Road is flooded during high tide on Jan. 13, leaving two cars stranded in the rising water.

• The Squantum causeway is inundated with water during high tide.

• A police cruiser blocks the exit from Squantum during high tide Jan. 13.

• The intersection of East Squantum Street and Huckins Avenue in Squantum is completely flooded during high tide Jan. 13, blocking off all access from the mainland.