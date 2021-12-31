Stuart E. Coull, 76

Stuart E. Coull of Quincy passed away Dec. 28, 2021. He was 76.

Beloved husband of the late Dale F. (Fanning) Coull of Quincy, he was the loving father of Tracy O’Sullivan and her husband Patrick of Hanover, Stuart E. Coull Jr. and his wife Lisa of Milton, and Tammy Gallagher and her husband John of Quincy; loving brother of Dennis Coull of Plymouth, Kathy Curto of Braintree and the late Jill DiBona of Weymouth; loving brother-in-law to Pamela Fanning of Quincy; cherished Grampie to Ryan, Nicholas and Lauren O’Sullivan, Kyle and Dylan Coull, and John, Emily and Kaitlyn Gallagher;Great-Grampie to Anthony and Jordan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Stu was a lifelong resident of Quincy who spent three years in the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army as a Paratrooper with over 60 jumps. Grampie loved to fish and hunt but enjoyed spending time with family the most, especially his cherished grandchildren who were the centerpiece of his life. He will be remembered as a caring, fun-loving person who was quick to forgive and always had something kind to say. He will be sorely missed by his loving family.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours Wednesday, January 5th from 4-8 p.m in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 6th at 11 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

