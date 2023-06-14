Student Brought Unloaded Gun To Central Middle School

By SCOTT JACKSON

A seventh grader who brought an unloaded handgun into Central Middle School on Tuesday “will not return” to the school, Supt. Kevin Mulvey said.

In a letter to the school community, Mulvey said that Principal Rick DeCristofaro Jr. was notified late Tuesday afternoon that the Grade 7 student “had brought an unloaded handgun to school and showed it to several students outside after school was dismissed.”

According to the Quincy Police Department, the handgun belonged to the student’s parent and the student was able to access the unsecured firearm and bring it to school, the superintendent said in his letter. The student’s parents were notified immediately, and Quincy police went to the home to seize the weapon.

“I am shocked and saddened that this student’s dangerous actions jeopardized their own health and well-being and those of their classmates and school staff,” Mulvey wrote. “The student will face serious disciplinary consequences for their action and will not return to Central Middle School.”

Mulvey said that classroom teachers and guidance staff would be meeting with students Wednesday to process the situation. In addition, Mulvey said that he, members of his leadership team, and police officials would be available at Central after school to meet with individual families.

“I am very thankful for the actions of the students who reported this incident, how quickly our administrators and the Quincy Police Department responded, and the thoroughness of the investigation,” the superintendent added.

“If you have questions or concerns, please contact me at 617-984-8701 or via email at kevinmulvey@quincypublicschools.com.”