Student Charged With Bringing Handgun To School

By SCOTT JACKSON

A student in Quincy Public Schools’ GOALS program was arrested Monday for allegedly bringing a handgun into the building, Supt. Kevin Mulvey said in a letter to the school community.

In his letter, Mulvey said the student admitting having the handgun with them inside the GOALS building – which is located on Hunt Street in North Quincy – to school staff. The student then fled to the North Quincy MBTA station and boarded a train. The train was stopped before leaving the station, however, and the student was arrested without incident.

“This morning, a student at the GOALS program was found to be in possession of a weapon, specifically a handgun. The student was quickly removed to an administrative area of the building and the student admitted to having a handgun on their person because of safety concerns outside of school. A GOALS administrator alerted the Quincy Police Department, Director of Safety & Security Michael Draicchio, and me,” Mulvey wrote.

“Anticipating the Quincy Police Department’s arrival, the student fled from the GOALS building to the North Quincy MBTA station and boarded a train. The Quincy Police Department notified the MBTA Police and the train was stopped before departing the station. After a search of the train, the student was identified and arrested without incident at the North Quincy MBTA station and the handgun was confiscated by the police.”

Mulvey thanked school staff and police for their response to the incident.

“My sincerest thanks go to the staff of the GOALS program, due to their actions and the support of the Quincy Police Department and the MBTA Police Department, this very serious event ended without injury to any member of the community. As you know, safety and security is very important to all of us here at Quincy Public Schools and I want to stress that the student did not threaten any staff members or students at any time,” he said.

“Please contact me at kevinmulvey@quincypublicschools.com or at 617-984-8701 if you have questions or concerns.”