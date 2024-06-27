Summer Reading 2024 at the Thomas Crane Public Library

Join the Thomas Crane Public Library for another summer reading challenge for each age group – adults, teens, and children! Summer Reading 2024 will run from July 1 to Aug. 23. This year’s theme is Read, Renew, Repeat. Conservation as a movement focuses on protecting species from extinction, maintaining and restoring habitats, enhancing ecosystem services, and protecting biological diversity.

There is also an additional all-ages mini reading challenge – 2024 Reading Olympics – that will run from Saturday, July 27 to Saturday, August 10. Readers of all ages will compete to see which age group can read the most minutes during that time! There will be a Reading Olympics Opening Ceremony at the Main Library on Saturday, July 27 from 2 – 4 PM for participants to sign up for the Reading Olympics Challenge, learn about the Olympics, pick up a mini bingo card, and take home activities, as well as related books. Which age group will come out on top and earn bragging rights this summer?!

Adult Summer Reading 2024

Adult Summer Reading is available for anyone 18+, whether you are rediscovering your love of reading or a dedicated bookworm.

Participating is easy!

Summer Reading: Sign up on Beanstack starting July 1. Here you can track your reading along with other activities & programs you complete this summer.

You can pick up a bingo card at any of our branches or download the pdf online from bit.ly/AdultSummerRead2024

We’re bringing back our Summer Beach Reads Bundle! If you would like to pick up a curated selection of 3 books, please fill out this form here

You can collect raffle tickets for each book you read, program you attend, and activity you complete. We will host a drawing at our End of Summer Reading Party on Wednesday, August 28 on the Olmsted Lawn!

Teen Summer Reading 2024

Read to Bead! From July 1 through August 23, earn a bead for every library book checked out. Check out at different branches and desks for different kinds of beads! Then join us later in August for a bead swap and craft!

Children Summer Reading 2024

Children’s Summer Kick-Off: Join us on the Olmsted Lawn on Friday, June 28 from 10 AM – 12 PM at the Main Library as we prepare to kick off two full months of FREE Summer fun for children of all ages. Pick up your necklace, brag tag and reading log to begin recording time for our Summer Reading challenge! Join us for fun activities and learn about all that will be happening this summer.

Read & Bead for Summer 2024

Read, Renew, Repeat this summer with our summer reading events and Read & Bead! The Read and Bead Challenge is for children ages 3 to 12 to earn beads for time spent reading!

Come into any Thomas Crane Library location to pick up a paper tracker or track online! To track online, make an account on Beanstack. Call Children’s Services at 617-376-1300 x4 if you have any questions.

When you finish 12 hours of reading, you get a metal ice cream bangle AND a coupon for the Friends of the Thomas Crane Public Library Bookstore! Pick up your beads by Aug. 30.

Is your child too young for beads? Ask about our special baby & toddler summer reading activity.

Visit the Crane Public Library Events Calendar for Summer Reading celebrations and more summer fun!