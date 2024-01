Due to forecasted inclement weather, Sunday’s Concert at the Crane Public Library featuring Pianist Roman Rudnytsky has been canceled, the library announced Friday morning.

There is not alternative date for the concert.

Upcoming Concerts at the Crane include:

• “Golden Lane,” traditional Irish music on Sunday, Feb. 4 from 3 to 4 p.m.

• “Essex Piano Trio (piano, violin, cello) on Sunday, March 3 from 3 to 4 p.m.

The Thomas Crane Public Library is located at 40 Washington St., Quincy.