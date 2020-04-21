Superintendent’s Message In Response To MA Schools Closure For Remainder Of Academic Year

Dear Quincy Public Schools Students, Parents and Guardians,

Today Massachusetts Governor Charles Baker announced that all Massachusetts schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year. While I am saddened by this news, I am grateful to Governor Baker and Department of Elementary & Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley for their leadership in keeping the health and well-being of the whole Massachusetts community in the forefront.

For the next eight weeks, Quincy Public Schools will continue to provide remote learning for all of our students thanks to the commitment to education, innovation, and creativity of the Quincy Public Schools staff and administrators. Lunch and breakfast (for the next day) will continue to be distributed at eight school sites from 11:00 am to noon each day (Atherton Hough Elementary School, Clifford Marshall Elementary School, Lincoln Hancock Community School, Montclair Elementary School, Parker Elementary School, North Quincy High School, Quincy High School, Snug Harbor Community School). We are also still loaning Chromebooks to families and providing support with Google classroom and Aspen access; please see below to request assistance.

There are many important questions around the end of the school year, including report cards and grading and especially recognition for our graduating high school seniors. I am expecting additional guidance from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) in the next few days and will be meeting with all principals and administrators this week to develop plans to share with you as soon as possible.

Thank you and take care,

Richard DeCristofaro, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools