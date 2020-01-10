Suping Deng, 74, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln.

She was the beloved wife of the late Liang Jie Wang. Cherished mother of Jian Jian Wang and husband John Friedbauer of Belmont, Yan Wang and husband Bin Xu of Chengdu, China, and Yu Wang and husband Ying Sheng Liu of Chengdu, China. She will also be missed by her grandchildren Anji Friedbauer, Kiki Friedbauer and Leo Liu.

Suping immigrated to the United States in 2003 with her family and settled in Belmont. She was an active member of the Rainbow Adult Day Health Center in Waltham and was well loved. Her kindness and presence will be missed by those who knew her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a traditional Chinese funeral on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 8:30-11:00am at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock Street, Quincy. A Chinese rite service will follow at St Michael Crematory, 500 Canterbury Street in Boston at 11:30am.

Flowers can be ordered for Suping’s service by calling Tang’s Flowers at (617) 426-5529.

Funeral arrangements and services under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts. See hamellydon.com or call (617) 472-5888 for directions and online condolences.