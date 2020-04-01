Supporting Our Local Business Economy: A Message From The City of Quincy

The City of Quincy is working with the Federal & State Government to provide continued updates relative to resources available to the Business Community on COVID-19 information and alerts for funding/disaster business resources. This document will be updated regularly so please stay tuned….

The following is a list of resources for the business community: COVID-19 – Disaster Relief with helpful links for immediate connection to these agencies.

New Information as of April 01, 2020

Federal Stimulus Relief Programs

Cares Act: Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act

1) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans

This program provides cash flow assistance through 100% federally guaranteed loans to employers who maintain their payroll during this emergency. Features include: loan forgiveness of up to 8 weeks of payroll based on employee retention and salary; no SBA fees, and 6 months deferral with max deferral of up to one year.

2) Small Business Debt Relief Program

This program provides immediate relief to small business owners already holding non-disaster SBA loans, specifically 7(a), 504 and microloans. The SBA will cover all loan payments on these loans including principal, interest, fees for 6 months. This relief is also available to new borrowers who take out loans within 6 months of the President signing the bill into law.

3) Economic Injury Disaster Loans & Emergency Economic Injury Grants

Emergency advance funding for up to $10K to small businesses and private non-profits within 3 days of applying for an SBA Economic Disaster (EDIL) Loan. To access the advance, a business must apply for EDIL, then request the advance. The advance does not need to be repaid under any circumstances, and may be used to keep employees on payroll, operating expenses, etc.

4) SBA Counseling and Training

Counselling and business assistance services provided through the Small Business Development Center, Women’s Business Center & SCORE.

*** Click here for a summary of the CARES Act and Provisions.

SBA Financial Assistance:

Small Business Administration Economic Disaster Loan (EDIL) Program

* New streamlined application as of 4/1/2020

The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program has been activated statewide in Massachusetts. Updated details about the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan and how to apply is available here:

If you apply for that Disaster Loan – you can ask for an “Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance” for up to $10,000 as part of the loan application. If approved, these funds can be used for payroll and other operating expenses and can be FORGIVEN.

To learn more and apply, go to: www.sba.gov/DISASTER

Customer Service Center can be reached at: 1-800-659-2955 or e-mail disastercustomerservice@sba.gov

No cost to apply, small businesses are urged to submit applications immediately.

NEW 12-Month Deferment period for the first payment was approved for EIDL program.

NEW Expedited Processing for loans under $500,000 where the submission of current tax return is not required for small businesses.

Loans are available to assist with working capital needs.

SBA EIDL loans are for small businesses and private non-profits (of any size) that were previously profitable, but whose revenues have been adversely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 (since January 31, 2020). Loans can be up to $2 million and have a long-term repayment schedule of up to 30 years.

The Small Business Administration is offering an Express Bridge Loan Program to small businesses impacted by COVID-19. This program authorizes SBA Express Lenders to provide expedited SBA-guaranteed bridge loan financing on an emergency basis in amounts up to $25,000 for disaster-related purposes to small businesses who have applied for and await long-term financing (including the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program). Small businesses who are already working with an SBA Express Lender may be eligible to apply to this streamlined program.

Read general information about this program here; guidance is available here. Interested businesses can use the SBA’s Lender Match Tool to find an Express Bridge Loan Lender and apply.

Sign-up for the latest updates at www.sba.gov/MA or follow @SBA_MA

Businesses can learn more about the SBA’s response to COVID-19 here: https://www.sba.gov/page/guidance-businesses-employers-plan-respond-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19

*** Click here to find your local SBA lenders here in Quincy.

Tax Extensions and Waivers for assisting Small Businesses

The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development

Programs include:

Updated information regarding unemployment resources can be found here.

TheWorkShare program, a tool to help employers avoid layoffs during a downturn – read more about WorkShare here.

The Rapid Response program, which works closely with companies to avert layoffs and keep a skilled workforce engaged in the existing regional economy or industry; read more about how the Rapid Response Team can help businesses at here.

The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development and the Department of Unemployment Assistance will be hosting virtual town hall meetings featuring a step by step process to achieve a successful unemployment claim. They will also take questions from claimants across the Commonwealth.

The current virtual town hall schedule is:

Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 2:10 PM

Friday, April 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM

The Division of Insurance

Click here for bulletin regarding flexibility in the issuance and administration of insurance during covid-19.

From the Governor

Governor Baker issued an emergency order requiring all businesses and organizations that do not provide “COVID-19 Essential Services” to close their physical workplaces and facilities to workers, customers, and the public as of Tuesday, March 24th at noon until Monday, May 4th at noon.

Detailed list of the services and operations deemed essential.

Governor’s press release with additional updates here. The latest information and guidance regarding COVID-19 is always available at mass.gov/COVID19.

MA’s Emergency Operations Center’s Private Sector Hotline – The Hotline will be staffed Monday – Friday from 8am to 4pm. The hotline is 508-820-2094.

Please contact the City of Quincy:

Maureen Geary

Director of Business & Government Relations

617-435-1824

James Scribi

Business Relations

617-780-2247

Please reach out to our State Business Partners:

Margaret Laforest

Regional Director, Greater Boston

Massachusetts Office of Business Development

617-939-3097

1515 Hancock Street, Suite 402

Quincy, MA 02169

Sue Whitaker

Regional Director – Greater Boston

Massachusetts Office of Business Development

617-620-1005

1515 Hancock Street, Suite 402

Quincy, MA 02169