Susan A. Palma-Buccini, 69

Susan A. Palma-Buccini, age 69, of Weymouth, passed away, peacefully, Thursday, December 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born and raised in Quincy, she was the daughter of the late Anthony F. and Janet C. (Mechan) Palma. She was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1970. She earned a BA in English from Suffolk University and then later earned a Master’s degree in theatre and theatre education from Emerson College. She studied abroad in Germany during the Cold War era and traveled extensively throughout Europe at a time when it was difficult for young women to travel alone. Yet she was fearless, as she was in all things.

She taught high school and middle school but her greatest professional joy came from teaching young adults who were preparing for the GED exam. Always theatrical, she used her sewing skills to make costumes for school productions as well as her children’s Halloween costumes. She was a warm, devoted, beautiful, and innately generous soul who always put others before herself.

She was the beloved wife for forty-two years of Lou “Gino” Buccini and devoted mother of Max A. Buccini and Monica A. Buccini, both of New York.

One of eleven siblings, she was the loving sister of Anthony F. Palma, Jr. of Bourne, Robert T. Palma of Plympton, Bruce B. Palma of San Diego, Calif., Mary J. Palma Morse of Quincy, David A. Palma of Hull, Janet M. Palma Vlassakis of Hanover, Theresa B. Palma Lawyer of Scituate, and Richard A. Palma of Durham, N.C. She was predeceased by her sister, Nancy M. Palma Morrison, and her brother, Kenneth J. Palma.

Susan is survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and great nephews. Her family meant the world to her.

In accordance with her wishes, a memorial service and celebration of Susan’s life will take place in the spring when it is safe for us all to laugh, hug, cry and truly be together.

For those who wish, donations in Susan’s memory may be made to World Central Kitchen, Attn: Erin Gore, 655 New York Avenue NW, 6th Floor, Washington, D.C. 20001 or by visiting wck.org.

