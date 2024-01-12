Susan E. Strazzulla, 96

Susan E. (Byrnes) Strazzulla, 96, of Quincy, died January 9, 2024.

Susan was born and raised in Quincy. She graduated from North Quincy High School in 1945 just as World War II was ending. She eventually went to work at the telephone company where she would later meet her husband Frank J. Strazzulla at a telephone company dance. The main focus of her life was always her five children, many grandchildren and recently her great grandchildren. She took pride in obtaining her associate degree from Quincy Junior College. She had an affinity for playing cards especially with her Bridge Club with her close friends which she enjoyed for many years. She was a very outgoing and optimistic woman who enjoyed traveling, the arts, and museums. She was very well read and versed in many things and in her Irish tradition was a true conversationalist enjoying conversing with friends, family and anyone she would meet. She was always up for anything with friends and family.

Beloved wife for 61 years of Frank J. Strazzulla and mother of Frances M. Jafarzadeh and longtime partner Daniel J. Daley of Squantum, Domenic M. Strazzulla, M.D. and wife Sandra of Cohasset, Maria A. Ryan and husband Donald of San Diego, CA, Frank J. Strazzulla, Jr. and wife Elizabeth of Byfield, and John J. Strazzulla, Esq. of Quincy. Susan was cherished by her 13 grandchildren and 8 grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial will be private.