Susan Gauthier (O’Hagan) of Quincy passed away on Nov. 19, 2022.

Wife of the late Wayne Gauthier. Loving sister of Florence O’Hagan of Quincy. Aunt of Michael Keenan of Hull.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours for Susan on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 10:00am-12:00pm at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock Street, Quincy. Interment with her husband Wayne in Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.