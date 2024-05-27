Susan Giudici, 66

Susan (Wentzell) Giudici, age 66, of Rockland, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, May 24, 2024 at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham.

Susan was born, raised, and educated in Brockton. She was a graduate of Brockton High School, Class of 1975, and earned an Associate’s degree of Business from the University of Hartford in Connecticut in 1979.

She lived in Rockland for five years, previously in Quincy for over thirty years.

Susan was employed as a reservationist for the Lenox Hotel in Boston for thirty-five years. She retired in 2008.

She was a longtime active member of Christ Church Episcopal in Quincy where she sang in the choir, participated in the bowling league, and taught Sunday school.

Susan had a passion for music and was a talented singer and pianist. She operated her own business, Weddings by Susan, for many years. Christmas was her favorite holiday and it brought her great joy to sing and play carols with her family.

She loved the outdoors, spending many summers camping and vacationing in Meredith, N.H. She was also an avid swimmer.

Beloved wife for forty-two years of Stephen L. Giudici.

Devoted mother of Shaun Giudici Bhargav and his wife Shaily Bhargav of California, Sarah M. Giudici of Plymouth and her boyfriend A.J.

Loving grandmother of Danny Gallagher, Elliana Gallagher, Myra Bhargav, and Mihir Bhargav.

Daughter of the late Gerald and Nancy H. (Cooper) Wentzell.

Visiting hours will be held at McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin Street (Rt. 37), Braintree, on Thursday, May 30, from 5 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at Christ Church Episcopal, 12 Quincy Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m. Reverend Clifford R. Brown, Rector, will officiate. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Susan’s memory may be made to the Chordoma Foundation, P.O. Box 2127, Durham, NC 27702 or www.chordomafoundation.org.