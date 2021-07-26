Susan Griffin

Susan Carballo Griffin of Quincy died July 22.

Devoted mother of Robert Carballo and his wife Kira of Jamaica Plain and Christian Carballo and his wife Victoria of Norwood. Dear grandmother of Abigail Virginia, Colton Raymond and Marley Ray. Loving sister of Marcia M. Chapin and her husband, William Parlon, of E. Sandwich, Jane Francis and her husband, John, of Quincy, and the late Robert Kennedy, Kathleen Gladu and Raymond Haley. Also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Monday, July 26th from 11am to 1pm. Memorial service to follow, officiated by Reverend Dr. Marcia Chapin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, 597 Randolph Ave, Milton, MA 02186.