Susan J. Duggan, 84

Susan J. (McGrath) Duggan, age 84, of Middleboro, a former resident of Quincy for over forty years before moving with her husband, James, to Oak Point in Middleboro, died peacefully, Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Hannah B.G. Shaw Home in Middleboro, in the comfort of her loving family.

Susan was born in Boston, to the late Peter J. and Marcella M. (Cronin) McGrath. Raised in Belmont and Watertown, she was a graduate of Mount Trinity Academy in Watertown and Cardinal Cushing College in Brookline.

Family, friends, and service were the guiding lights in Susan’s life. She was a longtime member of the Quincy Catholic Club, the Sodality of St. John the Baptist Church, the Red Hat Society, numerous Quincy Public School PTAs, and a past president of Altrusa International District 1 – Quincy Chapter.

She raised her family in Quincy and enjoyed summers in East Brewster on Cape Cod. Memories, which each of her children, friends, and family recall with great affection. An avid and rabid fan of all the Boston Sports teams, she was most proud of attending and encouraging the achievements of her children, grandchildren, niece and nephew at their numerous sporting events. Her infectious and recognizable laugh endeared her to her many cherished friends and family. A true matriarch of her family, her love knew no boundaries.

Beloved wife for sixty-three years of James F. Duggan. Devoted mother of Maureen S. Redmond and her husband Brian of Pembroke, James F. Duggan, Jr. and his partner Kathleen Kelly of Newington, Conn., Michael G. Duggan and his wife Karen of Guilford, Conn., Francis P. Duggan and his wife Karin of Glastonbury, Conn., Kathleen M. Kayne and her husband David of Trumbull, Conn., Patrick J. Duggan and his wife Susan of Holbrook, Teresa M. LaMonica and her husband John of Duxbury, and Virginia H. McGregor and her husband Adam of Marshfield.

Loving “Grammy” of twenty-one grandchildren, their spouses, and five great-grandchildren. She was the grandmother of the late Paul James Duggan and Kellie Mary Duggan. One of three siblings, she was pre-deceased by Peter J. McGrath, Jr. and John J. McGrath. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Carol McGrath; her niece, Karen A. Geary and her husband Ted; her nephew, Daniel P. McGrath; a grandniece and grandnephew.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy on Monday, January 13, at 10 o’clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Sunday 2 – 5 p.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Susan’s memory may be made to The Kellie Duggan Foundation, 7 Cornfield Lane, Guilford, CT 06437 or kellieduggan.org/donate.

