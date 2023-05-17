Susan J. Sullivan, 79

Susan J. (Doyer) Sullivan, of Quincy, formerly of Boston, Hampton, NH, Saugus, MA and Hinsdale, New Hampshire, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. She was 79.

Born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on April 17, 1944, Sue was the daughter of the late Leon and Helen (Carrier) Doyer. Sue was raised in Hinsdale, NH and Saugus, MA, attended local schools, and graduated from Saugus High School with the Class of 1962. Sue earned a degree in Fashion from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 1966.

Sue began her career in Boston as an Assistant Buyer at the former Jordan Marsh Company at Downtown Crossing then at Jordan’s at South Shore Plaza after moving to Quincy in 1967. Sue also lovingly provided child day care from her home for many years.

Sue most enjoyed being a daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an extraordinary caregiver to many, especially to her Mom and her mother-in-law, Nora.

She was an expert crafter who loved sewing, quilting, needlepoint, and knitting. Sue had a very quiet but strong Catholic faith.

Sue was the beloved wife of Thomas (Tom) E. Sullivan of Quincy. Together they shared almost fifty- three loving years of marriage.

She was the devoted mother of Jennifer S. and her husband Augustine (Gus) Jae of Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, Thomas E. Sullivan, Jr. and Tamara Smith of Quincy, Erin E. Sullivan and David Gorgos and Emil of Clementon, NJ and Heather M. Sullivan and her husband Daniel Kosmala of Portland, ME. Sue was the loving grandmother of Gabriel and Joshua Jae of Scarborough, Ontario, Canada. She was the dear sister of the late Dennis M. Doyer of Belleville, IL and devoted sister-in-law of the late Kevin Sullivan (Nevia) of Richmond, VA, Geno (Barbara) Sullivan of Yarmouth, Ellen (David) Joy of Billerica and Stephen (Priscilla) of Cohasset. Sue is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Saturday, May 20, 2023, 8:45 AM to 10:45 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Ann Church in Divine Mercy Parish, Quincy at 11:00 AM. Private interment at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, we ask you to honor Sue’s memory with a donation to either the MGH Dr. Dickerson Lab care of Alexandra Van Strien, Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or the AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) at 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 to continue the effort to find a cure for FTD. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.