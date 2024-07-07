Susan Joyce, 70

Susan E. (McQuinn) Joyce, age 70, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Susan was born in Quincy and raised in Houghs Neck. She was a graduate and prom queen of Quincy High School, Class of 1971.

Susan enjoyed skiing in New Hampshire with her sister, Judy, and friends, traveling to new places, camping, and hiking. With a love for cooking, she was jokingly known for her heavy hand with garlic adding a unique flavor to all of her dishes. Susan’s devotion to her plants was evident in her ability to care for them with ease, thanks to her green thumb. Her infectious laughter could be heard echoing throughout the house, bringing joy and happiness to all those around her.

Beloved daughter of Mary A. (Comeau) McQuinn of Quincy and the late Howard R. “Howie” McQuinn.

Loving sister of Robert H. McQuinn, Nancy A. McQuinn Little, both of Quincy, and the late Judy M. Downing and her late husband Edward.

As a devoted aunt, she developed a unique relationship with each of her nieces and nephews. Sara Little, Mike Little, Amy Little, Jake McQuinn, Jenna Cooper, Ben Downing and Alyson Kuehl fondly called her ‘Auntie Susie’.

She is also survived by her lifelong friend, Diane Barrier.

A celebration of Susan’s life will be held at a later date.

