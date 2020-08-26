Susan L. Clark, 63

Susan L. Clark, age 63, of Quincy, died suddenly, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at home.

Born in Quincy, to the late Richard J. and Edna M. (Lloyd) Clark, she was raised and educated in Quincy. She attended Quincy High School and had lived in Quincy for most of her life.

Susan worked as a seamstress at Allstate Seating in South Boston for over twenty years.

She enjoyed sewing as well as making jewelry, especially bracelets. Susan also had a green thumb.

Devoted mother of David W. Coletti, Jr. of Taunton Loving grandmother of Tyler and Amber. Longtime companion of the late Ruben Canales. Sister of Karen E. Moody and her husband Paul of Quincy, Elaine M. DeLuca and her husband Kenneth, all of Quincy, and predeceased by Linda M. Yout and her surviving husband Joseph of Mulberry, Fla., Nancy E. Clark, Brenda J. Norman and her late husband Donald, and Richard J. Clark, Jr. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Former wife of the late David W. Coletti.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. Memorial Services will be celebrated at a later date.

