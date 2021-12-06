Susan M. Galvin, 78

Susan M. Galvin of Quincy passed away on December 2, 2021 at age 78.

She was a graduate of Quincy High School class of 1960.

Susan is survived by her loving brothers Gerard and Stephen Galvin.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Wednesday, December 8 4:00PM-7:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Thursday, there will be a Mass at 10:00AM at Holy Trinity Parish, Our Lady of Good Counsel, Quincy.

Burial to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Memorial donations may be made St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org/donate.