Susan M. Stimpson, 73

Susan M. (Curry) Stimpson, age 73, of Quincy, MA passed away peacefully at home on April 14th, 2023.

Susan is the daughter of Helen (MacKinlay) Miller and the late Robert G. Curry both of Quincy.

She was the loving mother of Eric MacKinlay and daughter in law, Kristine MacKinlay of Ipswich and Laura Stimpson of Worcester. She was the cherished grandmother of Enzo, Evan, Owen and Aubree MacKinlay. Loving sister, Sheila and Peter Chella of Marshfield and Robert “Bob” Curry and Robin Curry of Middleboro as well as her close friend, John Pelton, with whom she spent many happy hours. She is also survived by and will be greatly missed by many loving nieces and nephews.

Susan was a lifelong resident of Quincy, living briefly in Hudson and Worcester, but her heart was in Quincy where she made many life long friends. She attended Quincy Public Schools and graduated from QHS in 1968. She grew up in Germantown and Houghs Neck, ultimately residing at 1000 Southern Artery where she very much enjoyed the community there. She worked as a home health care aid until she retired. She was a lifelong member of the Houghs Neck Congregational Church where she was actively involved. Susan enjoyed spending time with her family, bowling with the Southern Artery team, working out in the gym and traveling and any opportunity she had, would dance. She would partake in all the events Southern Artery had to offer. She loved her Bermuda Cruises, our annual New Hampshire Vacations and visiting family in Scotland. Time spent with her Grandchildren gave her the most joy. You could find her dining out on any given day or taking a long drive with her friend John, who made her very happy.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 27 at Houghs Neck Congregational Church in Quincy at 11AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. There will be a celebration of Life immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Houghs Neck Congregational Church, 310 Manet Ave, Quincy, MA 02169 in Susan’s honor.