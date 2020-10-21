Susan McGowan, 68

Susan (Field) McGowan, age 68, of Quincy said goodbye on October 13, 2020 with family and friends at her bedside, including her companion, Robert McIntyre of Quincy, and joined her mother, Florence (Florita) Field and sister, Janet Field-Pickering, in the loving embrace of the Almighty.

Loving mother of Sara M. McGowan of Scituate, and “Grammy Sue” to grandchild Grace McGowan, Mrs. McGowan was known for her creative spirit and deep empathy and compassion for others challenged by mental illness and addiction. Following a twenty-year career as a registered nurse, she shared her extraordinary artistic talents facilitating an art studio at the Crisis Center at South Shore Mental Health in Quincy. She received state-wide recognition as a certified Peer Specialist among the South Shore mental health community.

She is survived by her father, Charles Field of Scituate and siblings Amy Chessia, and Charles Field, Jr., both of Scituate.

A Funeral Mass will be held in her memory at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Cohasset, MA on Saturday, October 24 at 10:00 am. People wishing to attend must register at susanmcgowanfuneralmass.eventbrite.com or call the church at 781-383-0219.

Funeral arrangements were made by McNamara- Sparrell Funeral Homes