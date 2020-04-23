Susan Papaz Holland, 68, of Quincy, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, April 20, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

A lifelong resident of Quincy, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. Papaz and Virgina G. (Kerwin). Susan was a proud graduate of Fontbonne Academy and Boston College. Teaching was her life, her passion and her love. She was a teacher for many years in the Quincy, Cohasset and Randolph Public Schools. Most recently, after retirement, Susan worked with the Pilgrim Area Collaborative. Throughout four decades of teaching, she educated, and touched the lives of thousands of students.

Susan was the devoted mother of Paul Holland and his wife Marybeth of Braintree, Elizabeth Holland and her wife Kate of South Hamilton, Joseph Holland and his wife Nicole of Oak Bluffs, Jacqueline Salade and her husband William of Lemon Grove, CA, and Victoria McDonnell and her husband Ned of Braintree. She was the proud grandmother of Katherine, James, Claire, Mollie, Eli, Joseph, Westin, Lily, and Will. She was the beloved sister of Nancy Flynn, of Quincy. Susan is also survived by many other family and friends whom she adored.

In consideration of current events and keeping in mind our number one priority of protecting our families and our community, the family will have a private visitation in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Public services will follow at a later date, and an announcement will be published in this newspaper and on the funeral home website.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Susan, to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston MA 02284 or visit dana-farber.org/gift.

Traditionally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Susan's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message.