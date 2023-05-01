Susan Shack

Susan (Saunders) Shack, of Quincy, died April 13, 2023 with her family by her side.

While raised in Quincy, Susan also lived in Southern Maine and Western Massachusetts, before coming back home to raise her son Craig in Quincy.

Susan was a talented seamstress, potter, and artist. She attended the Art Institute of Boston, then received a Bachelor’s degree in Education from UMass Amherst. Susan was a teacher in several preschools, a financial aid advisor at UMass Amherst, and a computer systems analyst at Mass Mutual Insurance Company in Springfield and State Street Bank in Quincy.

Devoted mother of Craig Benson of Quincy. Cherished sister of Victoria Saunders and her husband Rick LaFratta of Quincy. Loving daughter of the late Vernon Carl and Ruth (VonderAhe) Saunders.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday May 6, 2023 at the First Baptist Church of Wollaston, 81 Prospect Ave, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, please honor her life by volunteering in her memory at a local charity or community event. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.