Susan Z. Stamos of Pembroke passed on Jan. 31, 2022 peacefully with loved ones.

Susan is survived by her loving husband Steve Stamos (Hennigan). Also by her mother Barbara Stamos, brother Jim Stamos and his wife Marie.

Susan grew up in North Quincy and went to college at UCLA. From LA, she moved to Pembroke, MA. Susan is soon to be inducted into the North Quincy High School Football Hall of Fame for her commitment to running the annual golf tournament that raises money for scholarships. She was also a Justice of the Peace that has officiated hundreds of weddings.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A funeral home service will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan’s name to the NQHS Class of 1973 Scholarship Fund, Eastern Bank, 80 Washington St., Norwell, MA 02061.