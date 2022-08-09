Suspect Barricaded In Quincy Storage Facility

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy police are asking the public to stay away from Washington Street as law enforcement attempts to apprehend a suspect who has barricaded himself inside a storage facility.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the department said on social media that its SWAT and crisis negotiating teams were assisting the Massachusetts State Police’s violent fugitive apprehension section in nabbing the suspect who had barricaded himself inside a rental storage facility. Witnesses report that the building in question is the Public Storage facility at 671 Washington St., near the rotary at the base of the Fore River Bridge.

Police said the suspect “is in an interior room and there is no threat to the public” while also asking the public to “please avoid Washington Street until we have resolved the situation.”