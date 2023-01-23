Suspect In Quincy Murder Arrested

One of the suspects charged with murder in connection with the August shooting of a Quincy man in his apartment building’s parking area has been arrested and will be arraigned Monday.

The suspect, Dante Clarke, age 23, of Brockton was taken into custody at a Wareham hotel, according to David Traub, a spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey. Clarke will be arraigned at 2 p.m. Monday in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

Clarke is one of seven men who were indicted in December in connection with the Aug. 18 fatal shooting of Jordan Wiggins in the parking area of Wiggins’ residence within the Elevation apartment complex at Crown Colony. Clarke was indicted on a number of charges, including murder, armed home invasion, and two counts each of kidnapping with intent to extort and armed assault with intent to rob.

Clarke was arrested in September for assault and battery on a police officer involved in the homicide investigation, before he was identified as a suspect in the shooting, Traub said previously. Clarke was arraigned on that charge on Sept. 12 and pled not guilty. He failed to appear for a pre-trial conference the following month and default warrant was issued at that time.