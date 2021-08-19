Suzanne C. McNelley

Suzanne C. (Prairrie) McNelley, of Quincy, originally from Dorchester, died August 15, 2021.

Suzanne adored her family and cherished being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked at Boston Medical Center for over 30 years and loved taking trips to Aruba. She was a strong, faithful, and generous woman who would give you the shirt off of her back. She was very social and lovingly referred to as “motor mouth” by some of her family. Suzanne will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of David McNelley of Quincy. Cherished mother of Patricia Drummond, Michael McNelley, and Kayla McNelley, all of Quincy. Devoted Nana of Ella Costin. Loving sister of Joanne Cobb of Weymouth, Donna O’Brien of Abington, Karen Irvine of Rockland, Michael Prairrie of NH, David Prairrie of Quincy, and the late Michelle Prairrie. Daughter of the late Vernal and Mary (Gillis) Prairrie. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand and great grand nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Tyson and cat Bella.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.