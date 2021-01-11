Suzanne M. Henderson, 77

Suzanne M. (Malvesti) Henderson, age 77, of Scituate, died peacefully, Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Life Care Center of the South Shore in Scituate.

Suzanne was born in Quincy, to the late Agnes E. (Howlett) and Nicholas M. Malvesti, Lieutenant, Q.F.D., Retired. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1961, and the former Lemuel Shattuck Hospital School of Nursing in 1962. She had lived in Scituate for two years, previously in Kingston, and most of her life in Quincy.

She was employed as a licensed practical nurse and had worked at the former Quincy City Hospital for fifteen years. She later worked in private practice and also for South Shore Skin Surgery in Braintree.

Beloved wife of the late Peter D. Henderson. Devoted mother of Kimberly M. Parker and her husband Jay of Marshfield, Scott D. Henderson and his wife Teresa of Weymouth, and Peter D. Henderson and his wife Karen of Kingston. Loving grandmother of Mikayla, Autumn, Emily, and Kayden Henderson.

Dear sister of Thomas C. Malvesti, Lt., Q.P.D., Retired and his wife Carol of Quincy, and Mary H. Malvesti-Fleming and her husband Jim of Braintree. Suzanne is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. A memorial celebration of Suzanne’s life will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Suzanne’s memory may be made to the Kingston Animal Shelter, 28 Evergreen Street, Kingston, MA 02364.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.