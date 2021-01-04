Sydney W. Skoler, 101

Sydney William Skoler of Milton, formerly of Quincy, died on January 1, 2021 at 101 years of age.

Born in 1919 during the Spanish flu pandemic and raised in Quincy, Syd was the loving son of the late Gertrude Grossman Skoler and Bennie Skoler who both immigrated to Boston from the Ukraine. Syd graduated from Quincy High School, and at 16 he began college at Brown University and graduated from Boston University in both business and law.

After law school, he served in WWII in the Army’s Military Intelligence Service. Later, with his brother, he joined the family business, B. Skoler Company, a retail store and later a wholesale supplier of uniforms and equipment to hospitals and other institutions.

He was the loyal and dear brother of the late David Skoler and devoted brother-in-law to Norma Oppenheim Skoler of Milton.

He was more than an uncle; he was an extra father to his nephew, Dr. Peter M. Skoler (Patty) of Milton, and nieces, Liz Skoler (Mark Becker) of Summit, NJ, and Joanna Skoler Gilman (Robert) of Milton. He was also a beloved grand uncle to Benjamin Skoler (Yona) of Jerusalem, Israel; Dr. Ella Skoler of Austin, TX; David Skoler of Chicago, IL; Stephen Skoler of Hoboken, NJ; Izzy Becker of Summit, NJ; and Charlie and Teddy Gilman of Milton, MA.

Syd had a lively wit, which was sprinkled with Yiddishisms and Latin phrases; a distinctive style, which was highlighted by his bow tie collection and string of convertibles; and a warm, generous nature that made him a friend to so many. He played tennis into his 90s, which was a source of tremendous camaraderie and fun for him.

A wise and loving soul, Syd will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at Quincy Hebrew Cemetery in West Roxbury on Monday, January 4.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements were made by Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, Canton.