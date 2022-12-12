Taisto A. “Ty” Maki, 90

Taisto “Ty” Anders Maki, age 90, of Quincy, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, after a long illness. He was born in Merikarvia, Finland on July 27, 1932, the second of eight children, to the late Niilo Pihlajamaki and Saima (Makela) Pihlajamaki.

Taisto was a veteran of the Finnish army and a merchant mariner. He married Mary McNeice on June 26, 1965 at St. Bernadette’s Church in Randolph. Taisto and Mary raised their 3 children in Quincy.

Taisto worked as an electrical drafter with Honeywell, and Stone and Webster, with assignments at the Millstone III nuclear power plant in Connecticut and Comanche Peak nuclear plant in Texas. Taisto made a career change later in life and graduated from the North Bennett Street School’s Locksmith program. He owned his own locksmith business in the South Shore area until he retired at age 80.

Taisto was an avid hunter. He was a proud member of the Holbrook Sportsman’s Club and the Finnish Masonic 357 Club. Ty and Mary enjoyed many years as members of the Viking Club in Braintree, singing in the Viking Voices group and attending weekend dances. Ty enjoyed boating and teaching his children how to fish. He loved being with his ten grandchildren, watching them grow, celebrating holidays and special occasions.

Taisto’s faith was important to him. He was a parishioner of the Finnish Congregational Church and Faith Lutheran Church in Quincy.

Mr. Maki is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary E. (McNeice) Maki of Quincy, son Kaarlo Maki and his wife, LeeAnne of Quincy, Liisa Kulbaski and her husband Mark of Easton, and James Maki and his wife Lisa, of South Boston. He was “Papa” to ten grandchildren, including Matthew and his wife Miranda, Lucas and Charles Maki, Nicholas, Andrew and Joseph Kulbaski, and Summer, Quinn, Reid and Thomas Maki. Mr. Maki is also survived by his brothers, Tarmo Pihlajamaki and Aatos Makela of Finland, and Laimi Silmu of Sweden, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, on Wednesday, Dec. 14th, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 201 Granite Street, Quincy, on Thursday, 12/15/2022 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. http://donate.lovetotherescue.org/Taisto.

See www.keohane.com for directions and online condolences.