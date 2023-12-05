Tax Bill For Median Single-Family Home Up $531

By SCOTT JACKSON

The property tax bill for the median single-family home in the city of Quincy will rise more than $500 in the new year, and the tax rates for residential and commercial property will both increase.

City councillors on Monday approved a series of measures, all introduced by Mayor Thomas Koch, that will help shape the property tax rates for 2024.

The new tax rate for residential properties is $11.27 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from $11.13 in the current year. The new rate for commercial, industrial and personal property, also known as the CIP rate, is $22.45 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from $22.18 this year.

The median assessed value for a single-family home in the city in fiscal year 2024 is $616,200, according to Colleen Healy, the chairperson of the city’s assessors. Last year’s median assessed value was $576,200.

The change in property values and the rise in the tax rate means the property tax bill for the median single-family home in the city will rise from $6,413 to $6,944, an increase of $531.

The tax levy, the amount the city will collect in property taxes, for fiscal year 2024 is $290.89 million, according to Eric Mason, the city’s director of municipal finance. Last year’s levy was $264.33 million.

In her presentation, Healy noted that the total value of all properties in the city is $22.68 billion, up from $20.85 billion the previous year. Residential properties comprise 86 percent of that total value.

The assessed value of new growth is $458.56 million, and the city will collect $6.9 million in property taxes on that new growth, according to Healy. Included in the new growth figure is the mixed-use development 231 Hancock St., an 18-unit development at 54 Winter St. and a 16-unit development at 194 Quincy Ave. The figure also includes the partially complete projects at 100 Whitwell St., 189 Hancock St. and 1200 Hancock St.

The assessed values for homes in fiscal year 2024 are based on sales that occurred in calendar year 2022, Healy said. There were 374 arms-length sales of single-family homes in the city in 2022, she said, 188 of which sold for between $600,000 and $800,000. The median sale price for single-family homes was $660,00. The median sale price was highest in Squantum at $1 million. Quincy Center had the second highest median price at $722,000.

During Monday’s meeting, councillors approved four items that will provide a total of $13.9 million in tax relief in a series of 8-0 votes; Ward 2 Councillor Anthony Andronico was not in attendance for the meeting.

The first of those measures was the appropriation of $2.2 million to various accounts within the budget for the current fiscal year, FY24, from prior fiscal year encumbrances. Mason said those encumbrances come from roughly 700 separate accounts.

The second measure was the appropriation of $4.98 million from the city’s stabilization fund, also known as the rainy day fund, to reduce the tax rate. Mason said the city anticipates having roughly $5 million in free cash certified by the state and those funds will be put into the stabilization account to make up for the funds appropriated on Monday. Susan O’Connor, the city auditor, said there was $12.37 million in the stabilization account prior to Monday’s vote, leaving $7.38 million in the account following the appropriation.

The third measure was the elimination of a $5.2 million line item for the pension stabilization fund. Mason said that item was not needed because the pension system is currently fully funded.

The final measure was the transfer of $1.5 million from the OPEB stabilization fund to pay retiree health insurance costs. Mason said retiree health insurance costs have been “quite aggressive” during the past three years, but that is expected to end after this year.

After those measures passed, councillors then voted on two other items directly related to the tax rate. The first, approved unanimously, adopted a residential factor of 87.8749. The second item, approved in a 7-1 vote with Councillor Anne Mahoney opposed, determined the proportion of the tax levy to be borne by each class of real and personal property.

Councillors’ votes to set the residential factor and determine the proportion of the tax levy borne by each class of real and personal property mean the city will again tax residential and commercial properties at different rates. The difference between the two rates will continue to be the largest allowed under state law.

Quincy has used a split rate since 1984, Healy said. Without a split rate next year, the tax rate for both residential and commercial properties would have been $12.83 per $1,000 of assessed value, she said in her presentation. Using a split rate will reduce the portion of the tax levy drawn on residential properties from $250.41 million to $220.05 million.

Ward 5 Councillor Charles Phelan Jr., who noted he owns commercial property in the city, said adopting a split rate is one of the few ways councillors can reduce taxes on residential properties.

“I’m for adopting a higher tax rate for commercial business and industrial property to keep the residential rate as low as we can,” he said.

Ward 4 Councillor James Devine said using the split rate is not keeping businesses away from Quincy.

“In Ward 4 alone this year we’ve had quite a few businesses come in and open up,” he said. “I think the higher burden that the commercial is picking up is not shying people away from coming to Quincy.”

Mahoney said the presentations made by Mason and Healy during Monday’s meeting did not entirely match up. One slide in Mason’s presentation put the 50th percentile for home values in the city at $576,838 while Healy stated the median assessed value for single-family homes was $616,200.

“Colleen’s packet has it at $616,000 and you have the median at $576,000,” Mahoney said to Mason.

“The difference there is when it gets reported in the paper tomorrow, the average homeowners, meaning anyone whose house is worth $576,000 will have an increase of $418…versus the $616,000 that Colleen was reporting in her package, which would be closer to $500.”

City councillors held a public hearing on taxes prior to their votes on Monday.

During that public hearing, Anneli Johnson of Garfield Street said the city should assess apartment buildings at the commercial rate, not the residential rate, and use the new revenue to provide tax breaks to seniors.

“There’s an awful lot of apartments that are assessed at the residential rate and that does not seem to be fair,” Johnson said. “They are truly a business. They are commercial operations.”

During the subsequent council meeting, Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain noted the state law requires apartment buildings be taxed at the residential rate, not the commercial one. In addition, he said the entities that own such buildings do pay business taxes, just not to the municipality in which they are located.