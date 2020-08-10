Taylor Ahern, Jr., 70

Taylor Ahern Jr. of Quincy, died August 7, 2020. He was 70

Taylor was born in Quincy to the late Taylor and Ursula Ahern. He graduated from Saint Ann’s School, and North Quincy High School with the class of 1968.

Upon graduation Taylor entered a Massachusetts plumbing apprentice program, eventually leading to master plumbers license. Interrupting his career in 1969, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After basic training at Parris Island, S.C,. he was assigned to the 4th Marine Aircraft Wing. Eventually completing his military service as a sergeant, in the United States Marine Corps Reserve, stationed at South Weymouth Naval Air Station.

During his career he was a member of Plumbers Local Union 12, Boston. The bulk of his career he was employed by Commonwealth Plumbing, Weymouth, MA.

Survived by three sons, Taylor Ahern III, Jesse Ahern, and Joshua Ahern. Grandfather to Ruby, Thomas, Jake, Rebel Rose, and Waylon James Ahern.

Taylor was a brother to the late Mark X. Ahern, Lance Corporal Brian P. Ahern, he is survived by Dana Ahern.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann Church, 757 Hancock St., Wollaston. Burial in Mount Wollaston Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots.