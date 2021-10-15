Tecla V. Tozzi, 97

Tecla V. (Maddalena) Tozzi, age 97, of Pembroke, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at home, in the comfort of her loving family.

Tecla was born in West Quincy, to the late Primo T. and Louise (Iacobucci) Maddalena. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1942. She was a former resident of Quincy, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and had most recently resided in Pembroke, while continuing to winter in Florida for the past twelve years.

She was a successful businesswoman and the well-known owner and manager of several restaurants including the former Knotty Pine in Quincy Point and Tecla’s of Randolph. Tecla started her first restaurant with her parents at the age of twenty-two, the former Tommy Colton’s in Quincy’s Houghs Neck.

Tecla was active and loved the outdoors, gardening, and fishing. She loved painting, music, puzzles, playing cards, bingo and cooking for family. Her face would light up at any mention of trips to the race tracks or casinos with family and friends.

Beloved wife of the late Louis C. Tozzi and beloved companion of the late Thomas Croce, Jr.

Devoted mother of Cynthia L. Tozzi of Pembroke and the late John L. Tozzi. Step-mother of Louis P. Tozzi and his wife Paulette of Marshfield.

Loving grandmother of Amanda Dinitz and her husband Adam of Houston, Texas.

Cherished great grandmother of Zachary.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, October 19, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 20, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Tecla’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.

Tecla’s family would like to acknowledge the compassionate care offered to Tecla by the Hospice of the South Shore in her final days of hospice. Additionally, our love and appreciation go to Jean Macchi for her overwhelming gift of love, care and advocacy shared with and on behalf of Tecla.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.